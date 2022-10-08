Guardians Go Gonzo, Win Wild Card Series

Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk off game-winning, and Wild Card Series ending home run in the bottom of the 15th inning at Progressive Field on Saturday to give the Guardians 1-0 victory over the Rays. Gonzalez hit the series clinching dinger off former Indians pitcher Corey Kluber.

The 1-0 win, coupled with Friday’s 2-1 victory over Tampa, moves Cleveland into the American League Divisional Series starting Tuesday against the Yankees in New York. Sam Hentges, the 8th pitcher used by Terry Francona, picked up the win in relief with 3 shut out innings.

José Ramirez‘s 2-run homer proved to be the difference in the 2-1 win in Game 1 on Friday afternoon for the Guards.

