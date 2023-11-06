Guardians Hire Stephen Vogt As New Manager

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Oakland Athletics looks on while at bat against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum on September 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Official Guardians Release) 11-6-23

GUARDIANS NAME STEPHEN VOGT MAJOR LEAGUE MANAGER

10-Year Major Leaguer & Two-Time AL All-Star Becomes Club’s 45th Manager

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the hiring of STEPHEN VOGT as Major League Manager.

Vogt, 39, becomes the 45th Manager in Cleveland Guardians history after spending his first season in the professional coaching ranks as the Bullpen and Quality Control Coach of the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The Visalia, CA native enjoyed a 10-year Major League playing career with six teams from 2012-22. Vogt earned American League All-Star catcher honors in 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics and was also a member of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves. Stephen was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2007 MLB Draft after a standout collegiate career at Azusa Pacific University (CA), embarking on a 16-year professional playing career.

Vogt (pronounced \VOTE\) resides in Olympia, WA with wife, Alyssa, and their three children. He and Alyssa have been active in the community and are passionate about supporting autistic and special-needs children. Stephen earned Oakland’s Dave Stewart Community Service Award in back-to-back seasons (2015-16). He was Oakland’s “Catfish” Hunter Award recipient four times (2014-16, ‘22), which annually goes to the player whose play on the field and conduct in the clubhouse best exemplifies the courageous, competitive, and inspirational spirit of Hunter. Alyssa was a standout basketball player at Azusa Pacific and has coached at the collegiate and high school levels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephen and his family to Northeast Ohio and to name him the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians,” said Chris Antonetti, President of Baseball Operations. “Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player, and we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks. Stephen has thought critically about the type of leader and manager he wants to be. His deep care for others, his ability to build meaningful relationships with those around him, and his open-mindedness and curiosity make him an ideal fit to lead our club moving forward. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Stephen.”

The Guardians will introduce Vogt at a press conference in Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club on Friday, November 10. More details to be provided in the coming days.