Guardians Tickets, Shaq And Promotional Dates

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE 2024 TICKET ONSALE DATE & PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

Single game tickets go on sale on 216 Day (February 16) at 10AM ET

Promotional schedule features a post-game concert with DIESEL / Shaquille O’Neal presented by White Claw, Guardians Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Sugardale,

Guardians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and more

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the 2024 ticket public onsale date as well as the 2024 promotional calendar for fans at Progressive Field.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox when 2024 regular season tickets go on sale to the general public on 216 Day (February 16) at 10AM ET on CLEGuardians.com/tickets. Also, new in 2024, fans can now purchase Season Ticket plans online by visiting CLEGuardians.com/seasontickets.

TICKET ONSALE

Single game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on 216 Day – Friday, February 16 at 10AM ET on CLEGuardians.com/tickets. All tickets for the 2024 season will be mobile entry and fans will utilize the Ballpark app to enter Progressive Field.

*Due to renovations of the ballpark, the Box Office will no longer be an option for fans to purchase tickets. All tickets need to be purchased digitally.

2024 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

The Guardians 2024 promotional schedule will feature four bobbleheads, three jerseys, eight Free Shirt Fridays, and a number of new Guardians promotional items. Unique items this year consist of a Guardians Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Sugardale, a Belt Bag and a Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Window World.

The lineup will also feature a post-game concert with DIESEL /Shaquille O’Neal presented by White Claw, nine Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights, 17 $2 Pregame in the District nights presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light, 13 Phantom fireworks nights, two Rock ‘N’ Blast dates, and eight Kids Fun Days.

2024 Promotional Calendar (subject to change)

April 8: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)

May 17: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 18: José Ramírez Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 19: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

May 31: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Asian American & Pacific Islander Celebration presented by Nestlé

June 1: Steven Kwan Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

June 2: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 19: Tote Bag courtesy of Pepsi (10,000 fans)

June 21: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks presented by Nestlé, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, Pride Celebration presented by Nestlé

June 22: Josh Naylor Bobblehead courtesy of Medical Mutual (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, DIESEL / Shaquille O’Neal Post-Game Concert presented by White Claw

June 23: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 3: Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Sugardale (15,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 5: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, Larry Doby Day presented by Nestlé

July 6: Triston McKenzie Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 7: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 19: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 20: Bo Naylor Jersey courtesy of Marathon (15,000 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 21: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Slider’s Birthday

July 24: Disability Awareness Night presented by Nestlé

July 25: Beach Towel courtesy of Nestlé (10,000 fans)

August 2: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks presented by LECOM, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

August 3: Guardians Hall of Fame Bobblehead courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (15,000 fans), Guardians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

August 4: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 14: Belt Bag (10,000 fans)

August 23: Rock ‘n’ Blast, Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 24: Rock ‘n’ Blast, Guardians Flag (15,000 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 25: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 30: Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (10,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 31: Andrés Giménez Jersey courtesy of Dollar Bank (12,500 fans), Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

September 1: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 13: Noche Latina Hispanic Heritage Celebration, presented by Nestlé

September 14: Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Window World (10,000 fans)

September 28: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Phantom Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fan Appreciation Night, 2025 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (all fans)

September 29: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

The full promotional schedule can be found at CLEGuardians.com/promos and will be updated throughout the 2024 season (subject to change).

2024 SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGAES

Special Ticket Packages are back for 2024 and will also go on sale on February 16 at 10AM ET at CLEGuardians.com/specials. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket. Packages can only be purchased online and cannot be combined with any other offer .

2024 Special Ticket Packages Schedule:

May 4: Steven Kwan “Obi-Kwan Kenobi” Star Wars Bobblehead

May 18: Armed Forces Cap

May 31: Asian American Pacific Islander T-Shirt

May 31: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

June 1: First Responders Cap

June 5: Pickleball Paddle

June 5: Educators’ Night Tumbler

June 18: Peanuts “Schroeder” Bobblehead

June 19: Juneteenth T-Shirt

June 21: Pride Flag

June 22: Runners’ Cap

August 2: Swim Cap

August 14: Healthcare Night Tumbler

August 28: Peanuts “Peppermint Patty” Bobblehead

September 1: Cleveland State University Cap

September 13: Noche Latina Cap

More Special Ticket Packages will be added throughout the year. Fans can view the complete Special Ticket Package schedule at CLEGuardians.com/specials.