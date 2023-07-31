Guardians Trade Civale For First Baseman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians have traded right handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league first baseman Kyle Manzardo.

The 28 year old Civale has been Cleveland best starter this year, overcoming an oblique strain to post a 5-2 record with a team leading 2.34 earned run average.

Manzardo, who is 23, currently is on the injured list with a shoulder strain after hitting .238 with 11 homeruns and 38rbi’s at Triple A Durham this year. Last season he hit .327 with 22 homers and 81 runs batted between Singla A and Double AA for Tampa.

Major League Baseball’s trading deadline is tomorrow August 1st at 6pm eastern.