Guardians Trade For A Pitcher

(official Guardians release) 4-17-24

Trade with San Diego; Angel Martínez medical update

+Acquired RHP Pedro Avila from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash; Avila will not be active for tonight’s game in Boston and is expected to join Cleveland’s ML roster in the coming days.

+Avila, 27, spent the majority of last season in a swing role with San Diego, posting a mark of 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 games/6 starts over two stints with the Friars (50.1IP, 43H, 18ER, 25BB, 54SO, .230 avg, 9.7SO/9.0IP).

+Opened 2024 season with SD prior to being designated for assignment on Apr. 12 (4G, 8ER/8.0IP).

+Originally signed out of Caracas, VZ by Washington as an amateur free agent in 2014 before being sent to San Diego in Dec. 2016 for C Derek Norris.

+Owns a career Major League ERA of 3.77 in 22 games/8 starts (71.2IP, 59H, 30ER, 78SO, 9.8SO/9.0IP).

+Transferred INF Angel Martínez (fractured hamate, left hand) to the 60-day Injured List

+Angel sustained an acute fracture to the hamate bone of his left hand while on rehab assignment. He was evaluated by hand specialist, Dr. Thomas Graham, who confirmed the diagnoses of an acute left hamate fracture. Earlier today (4/17), Angel submitted to surgical intervention with Dr. Thomas Graham to have the fractured hook of the hamate bone excised at Lehigh Valley Health Network, in Bethlehem, PA. Anticipated return to full game activity is projected to be between 5-7 weeks.