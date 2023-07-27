Guards Deal Rosario To Dodgers For a Pitcher

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 07: Noah Syndergaard #43 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 07, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians made it official Thursday morning, announcing the trade of shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash.

Rosario, who will be a free agent at season’s end, is hitting .265 with 3 homeruns and 40 rbi’s this season, but has struggled on the defensive end, committing 11 errors in just 88 games.

With a plethora of shortstops in the organization, and a slim chance of resigning Rosario when he would hit free agency at seasons end, the Guards decided to get something for him, even if it is a struggling pitcher.

In 12 starts this year in L.A., he was 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA

Syndergaard had been rehabbing at Triple-A for the Dodgers due to a blister on his right index finger. The 30 year old right hander is scheduled to join the Guardians in Chicago tonight before they take on the White Sox, but it’s not clear when he’ll pitch for Cleveland.