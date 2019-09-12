Hand Out For Tribe

Indians closer Brad Hand was unavailable to pitch Wednesday in the Tribe’s 4-3 win against the Angels because he was getting his left arm imaged back in Cleveland.
The team had sent him home the night before on a “red eye” according to Indians skipper Terry Francona, “It’s just kind of a tired arm. He just hasn’t been bouncing back. His arm slot has been getting lower.”
The MRI came back negative which is good news for Hand and the Tribe, “When you do an MRI on somebody who has thrown as much as he has and it comes back that clean, it makes you feel pretty good.”
After sweeping the Angels and finishing 5-1 on this road trip, the Indians return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for their final home stand of the regular season, a 9-gamer that starts Friday against the Twins, who they trail in the division by 4 games with 15 left left to play.
At (86-61) the Wahoo Warriors also trail both Tampa Bay and Oakland in the A.L. Wild Card race. The indians are 1 game in back of the Rays and a 1/2 game behind the A’s.
As far as Hand’s availability goes, no word yet on when he’ll be able to pitch next, but according to Francona it doesn’t sound like he’s out for the rest of the regular season. A return is possible in the final 15 games, they’re just not sure when.
After these 9 games in Cleveland, the Tribe plays it’s final 6 games on the road against the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals.