Heartbeat Bill Protest In Canton

(WHBC) – Dozens of people protested Governor DeWine’s signing of the Heartbeat Bill outside the Canton Civic Center on Thursday night.

The Heartbeat Bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Opponents of the bill, like Tara Dyer of Stark Indivisible, say many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that point and that the bill creates a virtual ban on legal abortion in Ohio.

“Roe v. Wade has been law for a long time and to see this power grab toward women is absolutely wrong.”

The pro-choice groups chose Thursday night outside the civic center to protest because Governor DeWine was the speaker at the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner being held inside.

Protesters say the rally was to stand in solidarity with the women of Ohio and also to make it clear that the law violates the constitutional right to abortion that was guaranteed in the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

The bill allows for an exception if the mother’s life is at risk, but not for instances of rape or incest.

A legal battle is looming, one that both sides are ready and willing to take to the U.S. Supreme Court.