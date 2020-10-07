Here’s what’s Happening!

In the Bubble
LeBron James came 1 game closer to his 4th NBA Championship last night
Lakers over the heat 102-96
Lakers lead the heat 3 games to 1 and will probably knock the Heat out Friday
In baseball’s bubble yesterday
It was the Braves over the Marlins 9-5. Braves lead 1-0
‘Stros over the A’s 5-2 with a 2 games to none lead.
Rays evened their series at 1 game a piece with the Yankees holding on for the 7-5 win
Dodgers over the Padres 5-1…they now lead that best of 5 series 1game to none
Maybe the Titans should be in a bubble as their week 5 game with the Bills is now in jeopardy.
Two more players tested positive for corona virus per NFL network source.s
Tennessee was expected to return to its facility yesterday, but now won’t due to the results.
The Titans’s week 4 matchup with the Steelers was already moved to week 7 after the teams’ initial outbreak. The NFL and NFLPA are investigating whether Tennessee violated cover-19 protocols before and during its outbreak
Patriots CB and reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for Covid as well as has Raiders DT Maurice Hurst. The Patriots have cancelled their Wednesday practice. Hurst was placed on the Raiders reserve covid-19 list on Tuesday.
Have you noticed the lines at your favorite fast food chain?
A new study shows the quickest wait time for food
is at Kentucky fried chicken…
Average wait at KFC 4.72 mins.
Chick-Fil-A wait is 8.15
Wendy’s checks in at 5.98 minute wait
A Russian woman is selling their magical cat that has “Wish Granting” capabilities
- The asking price for the cat is $127,000
- The woman says that she has tested the cat’s effectiveness three times
- She says that the wishes only come to fruition for the owner of the cat
- The woman wants to share the cat’s magical powers with other people
The woman claims that the cat was responsible for her getting two apartments and a car, simply by asking the cat to grant her wish. They say that a fourth wish hasn’t happened so they are willing to let the cat go and help another family out. I bet the fourth wish was for $127,000
The most expensive piece of ham has just been sold
- The $14,100 piece of ham was produced by an Iberian ham producer from Spain
- The buyer had a very specific list of instructions they wanted from the Iberian pig
- The ham was featured on the Japanese TV show “The Fair Price”
- Guinness has already certified the ham as the most expensive in the world
Last time I checked, a ham sandwich at Kennedy’s on 7th and monument was $4.90
Last week, the MLB announced that up to 11,500 fans will be permitted to attend the 2020 National League championship series and World Series games held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.
Today we are telling you they sold out in approximately 90 minutes. MLB sold seats in “pods” of four and declared that individual seats within pods cannot be broken up and sold separately.
A former marketing executive was allegedly scolded by his bosses for being “Too American” wearing Khaki pants to work. Gray Hollett, the former chief marketing officer at Boyden World Corporation, a high-profile consulting and talent firm. He says one of the managing partners in the company from Germany began making “frequent derogatory” comments about Hollett’s nationality, saying he was “too American” and needed to be “more European,” the suit says. He says that he was once chastised for wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt, and a pullover sweater during a board meeting. He was eventually fired in January. He believes he was discriminated against.
Who does this guy think he is? Jake from State Farm?
It might be time to look through all your shoeboxes filled with sports trading cards…because prices of many of the cards are skyrocketing. Industry experts say that – because of the pandemic – these cards have never been more popular. We’re all sitting around… with nothing to do… so we’re buying and selling rookie cards of basketball stars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, along with baseball stars like Mike Trout. It seems football and baseball cards are all doing extremely well – but prices of basketball cards are increasing the most.
Around the NFL…
Dwayne Haskins has been benched & demoted all the way to 3rd string by Ron Revera and the Washington Football Team. Kyle Allen will be the starter and Alex Smith will serve as backup
Haskins only started 14 games in college and 11 in the pros. Washington is 1-3.
The Chargers vs. Saints game this coming Monday night may be moved to Indianapolis not because of Covid but because of Hurricane Delta….In 2005 the Saints were forced to play all their games on the road due to Katrina…memo to the NFL….”Move that game to Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium!”
Jurassic World: Dominion” is the latest film to get a new release date amid coronavirus. Universal has pushed the release to 2022, it will star Chris Pratt and Laura Dern and will debut on June 10th. Director Colin Trevorrow promised on twitter hat the wait will “all be worth it.”
Today is Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1918 – The Georgia Tech football team defeated Cumberland College 222-0. Georgia Tech carried the ball 978 yards and never threw a pass.
Today in 1984, Walter Payton passed Jim Brown as NFL career rushing leader for most 100-yard games.
Today in 1985, Lynette Woodard, the captain of the women’s basketball team that won the Gold medal at the 1984 Olympics of Los Angeles was chosen as the first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Today in 1988, Robin Givens filed for divorce from boxing champ Mike Tyson.
2001 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) hit his 73rd home run of the season and set a new major league record.
Today in music history
Today in 1967, Sid Bernstein, the promoter for the Beatles’ 1964 concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York offered the band $1million to play another show…. They turned him down.
|1995 – Tone Loc was arrested in Los Angeles, for taking $80 from a pizza parlor. He later pled no contest.
|2001 – Peter Criss played his final show with KISS in Charleston, SC. He was replaced by Eric Singer. Singer had been a member of KISS prior to the reunion tour in 1995.
Celebrating birthdays today
John Cougar Mellencamp born in 1951 is 69.
|Tico Torres (Bon Jovi drummer) born in 1953 is 67
Simon Cowell born in 1959 is 61 – AGT & Judge on “American Idol”