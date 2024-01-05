Hillyer’s Gas Vehicle Sales Bill Signed Into Law
January 5, 2024 8:38AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuscarawas and Stark County State Rep Brett Hillyer’s bill preventing the state, any county or a township from restricting the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles has been signed into law.
Representative Steve Demetriou was also a sponsor.
Hillyer says Ohio can’t be like California, with its restrictive emission standards.
One critic says it addresses a problem that doesn’t exist.
Hillyer’s 51st district covers part of southwest Stark County.