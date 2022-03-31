HOF Village Bringing Athletic Leagues from SportsDome to ‘Center for Performance’
Proposed Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village (Courtesy HOF Village)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More local athletes will be spending time at the Hall of Fame Village.
That’s now that the village has finalized a partnership with the SportsDome in Jackson Township.
The deal moves all their sports activities to the under-construction Center for Performance in Canton after the Spring sports season.
The 30-year-old SportsDome will then cease operations, according to the village.
The new facility is to open in July.