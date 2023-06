Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted at the ODNR in Columbus (Courtesy of lieutenant governor’s office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ODNR Division of Wildlife has several new online angling tools you can use, just in time for Ohio Free Fishing Days on Saturday and Sunday.

The Angler Report, Sport Fish Report, Where to Fish, and Waterbody Report blow the lid off any “secret” fishing spot out there.

The Free Fishing Days event this weekend is on public waters, with size and catch limits still applying.