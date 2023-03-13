News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

In Court Monday After Pound of Meth Found in Canton Home

By Jim Michaels
March 13, 2023 7:54AM EDT
Heather Frenz (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pound of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and cocaine were taken from a SW Canton home on Friday, with a woman at the house in court Monday morning on several felony drug charges.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Canton City Police Department’s Coordinated Response Team hit the house on 18th Street NE near Rowland Avenue.

They were armed with a search warrant.

They also recovered two guns and $5000 in cash.

32-year-old Heather Frenz faces six different trafficking and possession charges.

