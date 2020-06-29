      Weather Alert

Indians Spring Training 2.0 Restart Roster

Kenny Roda
Jun 29, 2020 @ 1:23pm
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sits in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, March 4, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

When the Indians begin Spring Training 2.0 to finally start the 2020 season in a few days, here’s is the current roster of players that manager Terry Francona will start with.

They are allowed up to 60 players initially, but it must be cut down to 30 for “Opening Day” 2020.

(official Indians release)

Indians 2020 Working Roster for Covid 19 Reasons

