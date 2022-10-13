News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Indictment Handed Up in Fishing Contest Scandal

By Jim Michaels
October 13, 2022 4:27AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two men accused of cheating while participating in the Lake Erie Walleye Tournament last month have been indicted on attempted grand theft and other charges.

42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky will be arraigned later.

The pair was caught with lead weights inside the fish they caught.

They would have won $28,000 had they won fair-and-square.

An additional misdemeanor charge could lead to suspension of the duo’s fishing licenses.

One of the men had a boat and trailer confiscated earlier this week.

