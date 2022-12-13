Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

12th asnd 13th Streets NW in Canton at I-77 and Mercy Drive. Left to right, 13th Street becomes 12th just before going down Serpentine Hill. (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county.

Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive beside the medical center in Canton.

The report notes dual turn lanes for Eastbound 13th Street, one for I-77 North and the other for Mercy.

The intersection averages 19 reported accidents a year the last three years.

Three have been serious.

The city of Canton is seeking funding for a safety project there.

Number five on the list, West Tusc and Perry Drive just got an ODOT do-over.

Check back often with 1480 WHBC for more on the Top 10 Hazardouns Inntersections list.