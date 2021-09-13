      Weather Alert

Jackson Housing Development In Question With Coal Mine Beneath

Jim Michaels
Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:21am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A proposed housing development in Jackson Township is on hold.

This, as county commissioners try to learn more about an abandoned coal mine beneath the property.

Owners of the proposed Heritage Park are planning a 53-lot development, but the depth of the 100-year-old-plus mine is not shown on Department of Natural Resources records.

There’s concern over sinkholes and cave-ins.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says the board will make the call, based on what they learn.

That 28-acre parcel is near the northeast corner of Portage Street and Lutz Avenue NW.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
Accused Akron Killer Arrested in Plain
Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Summit, State Holiday Death Count at 13
Bicyclist Run Down, Killed in Akron
Connect With Us Listen To Us On