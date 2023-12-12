Jed Wills Season Over For The Browns

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 05: Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) leaves the field with trainers after being injured during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on November 5, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

( official Browns release) 12-12-23

Statement from Cleveland Browns on Jedrick Wills Jr.

Browns offensive tackle Jed Wills underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sport Medicine Institute. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery and considered it a success. Wills injured his knee in the Browns 27-0 win over the Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium and was placed on injured reserve on November 7. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.