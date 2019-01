If you are thinking about becoming an owner of an NFL team, this is an idea of something you could buy. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just purchased a super yacht called the Oceanco Bravo Eugenia for a reported $250 million. Factoring in inflation, this is roughly what he paid for the Cowboys in 1989. Coincidentally, this super yacht is 358 feet long, which is the same size as a football field. If you want a look at this vessel, watch the video above. Video courtesy of SuperYacht Times.