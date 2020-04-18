Kenny Roda NFL Mock Draft
A football with the signature of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sits on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Here’s a look at my NFL Mock Draft for the first 10 picks ending with who I think the Cleveland Browns will select, if the draft plays out this way in the first round, and if the Browns stay at pick #10.
1- Bengals – Joe Burrow – QB-LSU
2- Redskins – Chase Young – DE-Ohio St
3- Lions – Jeffrey Okudah – CB-Ohio St
4- Giants – Isaiah Simmons – LB-Clemson
5- Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa – QB-Alabama
6- Chargers – Justin Herbert – QB-Oregon
7- Panthers – Derrick Brown – DT-Auburn
8- Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs – OT-Iowa
9- Jaguars – Jedrick Wills Jr – OT-Alabama
10- Browns – Andrew Thomas – OT-Georgia