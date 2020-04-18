      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda NFL Mock Draft

Kenny Roda
Apr 18, 2020 @ 4:38pm
A football with the signature of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sits on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Here’s a look at my NFL Mock Draft for the first 10 picks ending with who I think the Cleveland Browns will select, if the draft plays out this way in the first round, and if the Browns stay at pick #10.

1- Bengals –  Joe Burrow – QB-LSU
2- Redskins –  Chase Young – DE-Ohio St
3- Lions –  Jeffrey Okudah – CB-Ohio St
4- Giants –  Isaiah Simmons – LB-Clemson
5- Dolphins –  Tua Tagovailoa – QB-Alabama
6- Chargers –  Justin Herbert – QB-Oregon
7- Panthers –  Derrick Brown – DT-Auburn
8- Cardinals –  Tristan Wirfs – OT-Iowa
9- Jaguars –  Jedrick Wills Jr – OT-Alabama
10- Browns –  Andrew Thomas – OT-Georgia
TAGS
Andrew Thomas Chase Young Cleveland Browns georgia Iowa Jeffrey Okudah Joe Burrow LSU Mock Drafts NFL Draft Ohio St Tristan Wirfs
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon