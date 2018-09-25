Ken’s Stark County Top Ten
By Kenny Roda
|
Sep 25, 2018 @ 2:50 PM

Ken’s Stark County Top 10
HS Football Rankings
(Week 5)

1 Massillon (5-0)
2 McKinley (5-0)
3 Perry (5-0)
4 Marlington (4-1)
5 Sandy Valley (4-1)
6 Jackson (3-2)
7 Lake (3-2)
8 Hoover (3-2)
9 East Canton (3-2)
10 Louisville (2-3)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Cavs Make Front Office Moves Relive Cavs Media Day First Time For TV In Tigertown Halfway Point Kenny’s Coach’s Corner