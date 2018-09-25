Ken’s Stark County Top Ten By Kenny Roda | Sep 25, 2018 @ 2:50 PM Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings (Week 5) 1 Massillon (5-0) 2 McKinley (5-0) 3 Perry (5-0) 4 Marlington (4-1) 5 Sandy Valley (4-1) 6 Jackson (3-2) 7 Lake (3-2) 8 Hoover (3-2) 9 East Canton (3-2) 10 Louisville (2-3) hooverJacksonMassillonMcKinleyperrystark county SHARE RELATED CONTENT OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings Cavs Make Front Office Moves Relive Cavs Media Day First Time For TV In Tigertown Halfway Point Kenny’s Coach’s Corner