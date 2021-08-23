Ken’s Top Ten

Weather Alert
Kenny Roda
Aug 23, 2021
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #1
Central Catholic
(1-0)
Jackson
(1-0)
Fairless
(1-0)
Lake
(1-0)
GlenOak
(1-0)
Canton South
(1-0)
Marlington
(1-0)
Massillon
(0-1)
Perry
(0-1)
Sandy Valley
(0-1)
