Ken’s Top Ten

Kenny Roda
Aug 23, 2021 @ 12:03pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #1

  1. Central Catholic                 (1-0)
  2. Jackson                                    (1-0)
  3. Fairless                                     (1-0)
  4. Lake                                            (1-0)
  5. GlenOak                                  (1-0)
  6. Canton South                     (1-0)
  7. Marlington                           (1-0)
  8. Massillon                              (0-1)
  9. Perry                                        (0-1)
  10. Sandy Valley                     (0-1)
