LaRose: State, Stark Face Poll Worker Shortage for August

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secrtary of State's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That special second Primary Election is underway in less than three weeks.

And Stark is among 36 counties not having enough poll workers to staff each precinct for the special vote, according to the Secretary of State.

Frank LaRose is asking for more help, even hoping to bring on a surplus of workers, which 28 counties have already done.

You can contact your local Board of Elections.

The number at the Stark County board is 330-451-VOTE (8683).

Or go to the Secretary of State’s website.

Turnout for the August 2 election is expected to be very light, especially in Stark County with only party committee people facing opposition on the ballot.

Still, all polling locations must be open.

As of Monday, Stark County had 551 workers, with a minimum of 846 needed.