Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s once again a Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week”.

Law enforcement has been looking for 27-year-old Lenmuel Brown of Alliance since he was indicted in August of 2021.

He faces federal RICO, drug and other charges for activities in the Canton area as an alleged member of the Shorb Bloc criminal gang.

Last October, the ATF offered a $5000 reward for his capture.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Here’s more from the U.S. Marshal Service:

Lenmuel Brown is a 27-year-old black male, six feet tall and 210 pounds with a last known address along Seneca Avenue in Alliance.

Tips that can help result in his capture are needed at 866-4-WANTED.



Brown was among 16 alleged members of Canton’s Shorb Bloc criminal gang named in that federal indictment.

The others were arrested within a month or two of that indictment being handed up.