News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton's Morning News with Pam Cook
5:30am - 9:00am

Lots of Railroad Crossing Work Next Week

By Jim Michaels
August 26, 2022 6:48AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big week for work on railroad crossings next week.

These Norfolk Southern crossings will be closed for work Monday through Friday:

  • The crossing on Cleveland Avenue SW near 9th Street.
  • McKinley SW near Ken Weber.
  • Prospect Avenue SW north of Navarre Road.
  • 3rd Street SE near Slesnick.

And add in a Wheeling and Lake Erie crossing job: also on Cleveland Avenue S at 18th Street through Saturday.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
3

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
4

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
5

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man's Arrest Following Shooting