Louisville, Ravenna Women Killed in Two-Car Portage Crash
RAVENNA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville woman and a woman from Ravenna were killed in a two-car crash near Ravenna Sunday afternoon.
81-year-old Esther Smith was in a car being driven by another Louisville resident when the state patrol says they were struck head-on.
The other vehicle that had driven left of center on a curve, according to the patrol.
The driver of that other car, 36-year-old Brittany Spohn, was also killed.
That accident on Route 14 near Ravenna closed the roadway for over three hours.