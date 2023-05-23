News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Lucas Prosecutors: Toledo-Area Woman Allegedly Killed by Canton Teen in Michigan Landfill

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2023 8:15AM EDT
Share
Lucas Prosecutors: Toledo-Area Woman Allegedly Killed by Canton Teen in Michigan Landfill
Jonathan Jones and Kaitlyn Coones. (Courtesy of the US Marshal Service)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information, trickling out about the death of a Toledo-area woman, allegedly at the hands of a Canton 17-year-old.

Prosecutors in the Nicole Jones case say the woman’s body is in a Michigan landfill.

They say it ended up there after the 53-year-old was thrown in a dumpster.

Kaitlyn Coones appeared in a Lucas County juvenile courtroom last week, pleading not guilty to juvenile murder charges in the case.

She was located in Mexico two weeks ago with Jones’s son, Jonathan.

The 33-year-old does not face charges at this time in connection with the murder.

The teen was initially housed at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center in Canton Township since being brought back from Mexico.

She has since been moved to a similar facility in Lucas County.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
3

CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place
4

The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced
5

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot