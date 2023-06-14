Madden Cruiser I Returns to Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News 1480 WHBC) – It’s as iconic as John Madden himself.

The converted Greyhound bus that the Hall of Famer used to travel from football venue to football venue each week.

It’s on display and available for tours at the Hall of Fame Village, in Play Action Plaza.

The “Madden Cruiser I” has been restored to its 1980s-technology look, with two color TVs and a stereo system.

There were beds for the entire Madden family.

The bus is a part of the Hall’s collection, but is stored in Las Vegas, the new home of the Raiders.

Madden died in 2021.