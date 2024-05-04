Magic Win, Force Game 7 Despite Mitchell’s 50 For Cavs

Donovan Mitchell scored 50 points, including all 18 of his teams points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the rest of his teammates crumbled down the stretch and the Cavs dropped game 6 on the road in the best-of-7 playoff series with the Magic, 103–96.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 27, Franz Wagner added 26 and Jalen Suggs with 22.

Darius Garland had 21 for the Cavs, who again played without injured center Jarrett Allen for the second game in a row.

The two teams head back to Cleveland on Sunday for a winner take all game 7.

The home team has won all 6 games in this series.

Tip off on Newstalk 1480 WHBC is set for 1 PM.

The winner of game 7 advances to the Eastern Conference semi-finals to take on the Boston Celtics.