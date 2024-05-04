News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Magic Win, Force Game 7 Despite Mitchell’s 50 For Cavs

By Kenny Roda
May 4, 2024 1:09AM EDT
Share
Magic Win, Force Game 7 Despite Mitchell’s 50 For Cavs
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic celebrates with Jalen Suggs #4 after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on May 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell scored 50 points, including all 18 of his teams points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough, as the rest of his teammates crumbled down the stretch and the Cavs dropped game 6 on the road in the best-of-7 playoff series with the Magic, 103–96.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 27, Franz Wagner added 26 and Jalen Suggs with 22.

Darius Garland had 21 for the Cavs, who again played without injured center Jarrett Allen for the second game in a row.

The two teams head back to Cleveland on Sunday for a winner take all game 7.

The home team has won all 6 games in this series.

Tip off on Newstalk 1480 WHBC is set for 1 PM.

The winner of game 7 advances to the Eastern Conference semi-finals to take on the Boston Celtics. 

More about:
cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell
NBA Playoffs
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Indicted on Nine Drug Charges
3

Canton Police Release Footage of Arrest Turned Deadly
4

Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase
5

UPDATE: Man Dead in Early Morning Canton House Fire, Arson Indicated