Major Traffic Backups this Morning in Portage County Following Semi Truck Roll Over
WHBC News
SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thankfully no one was injured this morning in Portage County following a two vehicle accident, involving a semi-truck.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi, 24 year old Jordan Scott, was distracted while adjusting his GPS. He drove over the white fog line and hit an abandoned vehicle parked along side the road on I-76 West, between Routes 43 and 44.
The semi truck demolished the vehicle, hit an embankment and rolled over, causing a major back up in morning traffic. Scott, a native of Charlestown, Indiana was okay. He was cited for driving in marked lanes and distracted driving.