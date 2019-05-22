Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Guernsey County Jail
(ONN) – A man who is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday night is now in custody.
51-year-old Robert Berg, of Cambridge, turned himself in on Tuesday.
Authorities say Berg was operating a motorcycle in Guernsey County when he lost control and struck a guardrail.
A passenger on the motorcycle, 46-year-old Denise Young, of Cambridge, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Berg reportedly fled before first responders arrived.
He sustained only minor injuries.
Berg has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says their investigation is ongoing.