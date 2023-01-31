Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man

Graydon Feichter (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning.

Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue NE.

Stoll was taken to the hospital where he was reportedly stable, but he died sometime over the weekend.

Fiechter was initially charged with attempted murder and was arraigned on that charge on Monday.

That’s expected to become a murder charge.