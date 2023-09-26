Massillon Man Sentenced in January Shooting Death of Jackson Man
September 26, 2023 8:45AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 25 to 30 and a half years.
That’s the prison sentence for Graydon Feichter of Massillon.
This, after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon back in January.
The 32-year-old had a murder count reduced to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.
Massillon police say Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll outside a house near the dead end of Shaw Avenue, which runs off of Amherst Road NE.
Stoll died a few days later.
Feichter was set to go to trial next week.