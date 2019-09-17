Massillon Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Drunkenly Crashing into Police Car
WHBC News
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison today for crashing into a police crusiser while driving under the influence.
In addition to the prison sentence, 57 year old Stephen Eibel will also have his license suspended for seven years. Reports say this is the sixth time Eibel was caught driving drunk.
His most recent infraction was on May 6 of this year when he rammed into a police vehicle that was parked with its lights on in a construction zone. Stow Police officer Sgt. Ted Bell was in the vehicle that was hit and suffered injuries to his upper back, neck and head. He has since made a full recovery.