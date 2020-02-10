      Weather Alert

Massillon Woman Charged for Hitting Officer

Noah Hiles
Feb 10, 2020 @ 5:36pm
WHBC News

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon woman received multiple charges today in Municipal court after allegedly striking a police officer over the head yesterday afternoon. Police say 19 year old Halekay Sneed is charged with assault and underage consumption. She is accused of hitting a police officer in the head when authorities arrived to investigate a domestic complaint. Sneed was released after posting $5000 bond. She is due back in court in October.

