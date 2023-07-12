Massillon’s Aidan Longwell Drafted By The Rockies
July 12, 2023 4:28AM EDT
Former Massillon Tiger quarterback Aidan Longwell, who went on to play college baseball at Kent State, was selected yesterday on day 3 of Major League Baseball’s draft by the Colorado Rockies in the 17th round.
WHBC has learned that the first baseman/pitcher has decided to forgo his senior year at Kent State and will sign with the Rockies to begin his professional baseball career.
Longwell, 21, was named third team All-American this year after hitting .409 for the Golden Flashes with 10 homeruns and a Mid American Conference leading 75 rbi’s.
He is also a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at first base, as Longwell did not commit an error this season in over 400 chances.
More about: