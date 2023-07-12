Massillon’s Aidan Longwell Drafted By The Rockies

Kent State’s Aidan Longwell gets a base hit in a recent game for the Golden Flashes. Photo courtesy of Erik Longwell

Former Massillon Tiger quarterback Aidan Longwell, who went on to play college baseball at Kent State, was selected yesterday on day 3 of Major League Baseball’s draft by the Colorado Rockies in the 17th round.

WHBC has learned that the first baseman/pitcher has decided to forgo his senior year at Kent State and will sign with the Rockies to begin his professional baseball career.

Longwell, 21, was named third team All-American this year after hitting .409 for the Golden Flashes with 10 homeruns and a Mid American Conference leading 75 rbi’s.

He is also a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove award at first base, as Longwell did not commit an error this season in over 400 chances.