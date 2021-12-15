Mayfield And Stefanski’s Among Latest Browns To Test Positive For Covid-19
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a trainer in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
After 8 Browns players tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 6 more tested positive on Wednesday and have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list along with head coach Kevin Stefanski.
If all of the players don’t test negative twice 24 hours apart before Friday afternoon, they won’t be able to play in Saturday’s 4:30pm game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Same for the head coach.
Here is the Browns official press release from today:
Browns make roster moves
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (5):
CB Troy Hill
S John Johnson
QB Baker Mayfield
DT Malik McDowell
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
S Nate Meadors
Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
Signed to practice squad (3):
TE Nick Guggemos
WR Alexander Hollins
T Elijah Nkansah