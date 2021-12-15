      Weather Alert

Mayfield And Stefanski’s Among Latest Browns To Test Positive For Covid-19

Kenny Roda
Dec 15, 2021 @ 11:29am
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a trainer in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

After 8 Browns players tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 6 more tested positive on Wednesday and have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list along with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

If all of the players don’t test negative twice 24 hours apart before Friday afternoon, they won’t be able to play in Saturday’s 4:30pm game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.  Same for the head coach.

Here is the Browns official press release from today:

Browns make roster moves

 

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

 

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (5):

CB Troy Hill

S John Johnson

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

 

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

S Nate Meadors

 

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

 

Signed to practice squad (3):

TE Nick Guggemos

WR Alexander Hollins

T Elijah Nkansah

