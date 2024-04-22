Mayor, Chief Both With Statements After Death of Frank Tyson

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Both Canton Mayor Bill Sherer and Police Chief John Gabbard issued statements Friday evening on the Thursday night incident where 53-year-old Frank Tyson died while being taken into police custody.

Both extended sympathy to Tyson’s family, with the mayor saying bodycam footage of the arrest would be made available to them before it is released to the public.

Here is the mayor’s statement:

“I first want to send my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Frank E. Tyson. My intention is

for us, as the City of Canton and a police department, to be fully transparent throughout this

entire process. Ohio BCI was contacted immediately following the incident and both officers

involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. We will make

sure we comply with all protocols to ensure BCI has what is necessary to conduct what I know

will be a thorough investigation.

We will work to make sure the bodycam footage is released as soon as possible. My office has

spoken with Mr. Tyson’s immediate family to give them the opportunity to view the footage

before it is released to the public.

Incidents like these are always difficult and challenging for a community. The City of Canton has

my word that this office will be transparent with them when difficult times arise. I have full faith in

the leadership of Chief John Gabbard as we navigate these waters.”

Here are the chief’s words from the CPD press release:

“I want to extend my deepest sympathy to those close to Mr. Tyson,” said Canton Police Department

Chief John Gabbard. “Based on experience, I am confident that BCI will conduct a very thorough

review. Out of respect for the independence of that investigation, I am limited in my ability to

comment further.”