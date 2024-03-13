Mayor, Council Take 2-Pronged Approach to New Dollar Stores

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saying it’s about respecting neighborhoods in the city, Canton Mayor Bill Sherer says they are taking a two-pronged approach to any new dollar stores.

First, a moratorium on any new dollar store in the city through January of 2025 is expected to be approved at next Monday night’s council meeting.

Next, the city will hold a public hearing on April 15, looking for input on requirements any new stores should abide by.

Sherer says he wants to see the stores selling fresh food like vegetables.

Residents of Canton in years past had easier access to grocery stores.

Sherer says that’s not the case now.