McKinley Presidential Library & Museum to Co-Host Annual Creek Clean-Up
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is co-hosting the annual Creek LEAP on Saturday September 21. This year the LEAP – which stands for Litter Elimination, Awareness, and Prevention – will be held along Stadium, Monument, and Waterworks parks.
Creek LEAP is organized by the Nimishillen Creek Watershed Partners, a volunteer group of representatives from local government, agencies, businesses, agriculture and citizens who help facilitate the restoration and protection of the Nimishillen Creek and its resources.
Participants should meet in the Museum’s Auditorium at 8:30 AM for registration. The clean-up will begin at 9:00 AM. A free lunch for volunteers will follow.
WHAT TO BRING/WEAR:
- Clothes you don’t mind getting wet or dirty
• Extra set of clothes to change into for post clean-up activities
• Rubber soled shoes, hiking boots or waders
• Long pants and long sleeved shirt
• DO NOT bring valuables or anything you don’t want to get wet or lost in the creek!
• Gloves, trash bags, and other vital equipment will be provided
Advanced registration is appreciated and can be made by contacting Lynette Reiner at 330-455-7043. Minors attending the clean-up must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.