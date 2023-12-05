Mineral City Man Killed in One-Vehicle Tuscarawas Crash

FAIRFIELD TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Mineral City man is dead and his wife was injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Dover/New Philadelphia Sunday evening.

The state patrol says 66-year-old Richard Deardorff was northbound on Tall Timber Road NE when he drove off the road, hitting a culvert and utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He may have suffered a medical issue.

62-year-old passenger Terri Deardorff suffered injuries that troopers say were not life threatening.

The patrol continues investigating.