Mineral City Man Killed in One-Vehicle Tuscarawas Crash
December 5, 2023 5:05AM EST
FAIRFIELD TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Mineral City man is dead and his wife was injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Dover/New Philadelphia Sunday evening.
The state patrol says 66-year-old Richard Deardorff was northbound on Tall Timber Road NE when he drove off the road, hitting a culvert and utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
He may have suffered a medical issue.
62-year-old passenger Terri Deardorff suffered injuries that troopers say were not life threatening.
The patrol continues investigating.