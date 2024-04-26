Minor Injuries for Pilot After Plane Comes Down in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 75-year-old Gnadenhutten man suffered minor injuries when the plane he was flying went down in a field in Bethlehem Township Thursday afternoon.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says Glenn Davis’s small aircraft began experiencing an equipment malfunction.

He tried to land safely in a field near the intersection of Sherman Church Avenue and Riverdale Street SW, but the wheels hit a deep ditch.

Though the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, close to I-77, the state patrol was not notified until Friday morning.

A patrol spokesperson says they would be interviewing the pilot later on Friday regarding his flight plan and other details.

They and the FAA are investigating.