Minor Injuries for Pilot After Plane Comes Down in Bethlehem
April 26, 2024 1:38PM EDT
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 75-year-old Gnadenhutten man suffered minor injuries when the plane he was flying went down in a field in Bethlehem Township Thursday afternoon.
The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says Glenn Davis’s small aircraft began experiencing an equipment malfunction.
He tried to land safely in a field near the intersection of Sherman Church Avenue and Riverdale Street SW, but the wheels hit a deep ditch.
Though the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, close to I-77, the state patrol was not notified until Friday morning.
A patrol spokesperson says they would be interviewing the pilot later on Friday regarding his flight plan and other details.
They and the FAA are investigating.