Monsters Make AHL Playoffs
By Kenny Roda
|
Apr 14, 2019 @ 9:57 PM
With a 5-1 win over Toronto at home Sunday the Cleveland Monsters claimed the 16th and final American Hockey League playoff spot.
It’s the third post-season berth for the Monsters in franchise history.
Just three years ago the Monsters went 15-2 in the playoffs to be crowned Calder Cup Champions!
Head coach John Madden will get his troops ready to take on Syracuse in the best-of-5 first round series.
Listed below are the dates, times and locations for this AHL first round battle.
North Division Semifinals – Series “C” (best-of-5)
Syracuse Crunch vs Cleveland Monsters
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 19 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 20 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 3 – Tue., Apr. 23 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:30
*Game 4 – Thu., Apr. 25 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NWS: Tornado Hits Richland County, Six Injured Strong Winds Hit Area, Bringing Down Trees on Houses CarGo Delivered To Indians Tiger Is Back! Stormy Weather could be on the Way Uniontown Girl Found!