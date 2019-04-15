Monsters Make AHL Playoffs

With a 5-1 win over Toronto at home Sunday the Cleveland Monsters claimed the 16th and final American Hockey League playoff spot.

It’s the third post-season berth for the Monsters in franchise history.

Just three years ago the Monsters went 15-2 in the playoffs to be crowned Calder Cup Champions!

Head coach John Madden will get his troops ready to take on Syracuse in the best-of-5 first round series.

Listed below are the dates, times and locations for this AHL first round battle.

North Division Semifinals – Series “C” (best-of-5)

Syracuse Crunch vs Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 19 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 20 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 – Tue., Apr. 23 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:30

*Game 4 – Thu., Apr. 25 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern