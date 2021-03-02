More Sports ‘n Stuff

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan, right, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cavs 1st 4 game win streak since April of 2018
With the win last night over the Houston Rockets 101-90, The Cavaliers now have their first 4 game win streak since Lebron left in 2018. Don’t look now but the Cavs are 2 games out of the 10th spot, 3 games out of the 6th spot. Cleveland is now 14-21 with 1 game remaining before the All Star break, Wednesday night when they host the Pacers at 7pm.
Tom Herman former Texas Head coach & Ohio State Buckeye OC. joins bears as offensive analyst
Mickey Callaway was reportedly well-known for his inappropriate behavior toward women long before five female sports media members accused him of aggressively pursuing them in a February report from The Athletic. The current Los Angeles pitching coach has been suspended pending an investigation, but former employees with Cleveland Indians and the New York Mets say management of both teams was aware of his behavior.
Bruno Mars is launching a clothing line, collaborating with Lacoste. The collection named “Ricky Regal” after the pop star’s alter ego, has been in the works for a couple years. The 25-piece collection varies in price between 100 and 200 dollars. It is set for release March 5th and will be available for about two weeks.
Alabama is moving ahead with plans to host full-capacity college football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this coming season, athletic director Greg Byrne announced yesterday. Bryant-Denny Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 100,077, is scheduled to host seven football games next season starting with the home opener on September 11 against Mercer.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek says he doesn’t know if there’s any going back to how theatrical releases worked before the pandemic. While they’re still committed to putting movies on the big screen. He noted that 2019 saw the company release eleven films that made at least a billion dollars at the box office. Chapek said he’s not sure moviegoers will be willing to return to the cinema in the same numbers, especially since they’ve been getting a lot of content on demand over the course of the past year.
This year’s men’s National Invitation Tournament will downsize from 32 teams to 16 and shift to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area so the competition can safely be completed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament begins March 17, with the final set for March 28.
The NCAA Men’s Tournament will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Selection Sunday is March 14 with the Final Four scheduled for April 3 and 5.
There have been recent hints that Serena Williams may be retiring from tennis soon. In a recent interview, her husband said this about his favorite memento of her career. It’s limited edition trading card from her early days in the game. “It’s from a 1 of 100 set of her rookie card. So if the marriage doesn’t last…
This past weekend was a massive one for Heritage Auctions. The auction house claims to have grossed over $30-million in sports memorabilia sales. Items of note include:
- A Honus Wagner card once owned by Joe Garagiola ($2.5-million).
- A 1969 Reggie Jackson card ($1.02-million).
- A Wayne Gretzky jersey from his first home game ($624K).
- A Wayne Gretzky rookie card ($216K).
- A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card ($588K).
- Jake Scott’s 1972 Dolphins ring ($138K).
- Craig Hodge’s 1991 Bulls ring ($108K).
Today is Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1927 – Babe Ruth signed a 3-year contract with the New York Yankees worth $70,000 a year.
Mike Trout makes 692k per week, 98.6k per day, 4.1k per hour and $68 per minute.
1962 – Wilt ‘The Stilt’ Chamberlain scored 100 points against the New York Knicks. The final score was 169-147.
2012 – Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints is suspended for 2012 season. Bounty Gate lasted from 2009-2011 as players were given incentives to injure their opponents.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday!
Jon Bon Jovi is 59