Most Hazardous Intersection: 12th and Market N

By Jim Michaels
September 26, 2023 8:42AM EDT
Market Ave N and 12th Street in Canton (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest Stark County Crash Report from the Stark County Area Transportation Study, or SCATS, is out.

And the Canton intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street is the most dangerous one in the county.

The intersection was updated about eight years ago as part of the massive 12th Street/Mahoning Road improvement and Streetscape program.

County Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas is at a loss to explain why the intersection got the highest “hazard rating”.

SCATS scores intersections based on crash numbers, injury and fatality figures, and the level of traffic.

And the fact that one of those 56 accidents was a fatality and ten involved injuries pushed 12th and Market to the “most hazardous” spot.

