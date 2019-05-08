Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Buggy

(ONN) – Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into an Amish buggy.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Brandon Lee, of Middlefield, died at the scene of the crash Tuesday afternoon in Geauga County’s Parkman Township.

Troopers say the horse-drawn buggy was turning left into a private drive off of southbound State Route 528 when it was struck from behind by the southbound motorcycle.

The patrol says four people in the buggy were injured, including two children.

Troopers say one child received life-threatening injuries, while another had what appeared to be minor injuries.

The other two people in the buggy were seriously injured.