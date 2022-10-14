News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Move Over Day’ in the Making, AAA Launches ‘Move Over For Me’

By Jim Michaels
October 14, 2022 4:50AM EDT
Courtesy Move Over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Unofficial ‘Move Over’ Day.

It’s another effort to remind drivers to move to the next lane or slow down when they see a vehicle with flashing lights on the roadside.

There are “move over” laws in every state now, but a AAA study shows that a quarter of drivers are unaware of their existence.

AAA says you also want to “move over” for stranded drivers who don’t have their flashers on.

An industry organization representing tow truck drivers is hoping to make ‘Move Over’ Day on October 15 official in Congress.

