NB I-77 Impacts From Final Paving Work

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news/bad news when it comes to the I-77 widening project between Arlington Roads and Route 224/I-277.

ODOT says that new fourth lane was to open by Monday morning, but there’s more paving work to be done there and on some ramps.

Notably, the ramps from both Massillon Road and Arlington Road to I-77 North will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each to accommodate that paving work.

That’s an issue if you typically get off at those exits northbound to grab a cup of coffee or grab a bite to eat.