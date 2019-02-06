NBA Trade Deadline Is Thursday

Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16), from Turkey, drives past Washington Wizards' Trevor Ariza (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman still has a little time left to make like Monty Hall and make a deal with another NBA team or teams. The NBA’s trading deadline is Thursday, February 7th at 3pm eastern time.

Altman has already dealt swingman Rodney hood to the Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and two future second round picks.

Check out what NBA and Cavs beat reporter Sam Amico from AmicoHoops.net had to say about other potential moves the Cavaliers might make when he joined the Kenny and JT show on Tuesday –