NCAA Cancels Remaining Winter and Spring Championships
Image via NCAA
Following the suspension of multiple professional sports leagues and the end of numerous college basketball conference tournaments, the NCAA has announced that it has canceled all winter and spring contests, including the Division 1 men’s and woman’s tournament.
In the statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert says “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”